CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday 84 new positive test results for COVID-19 and three new deaths.
This brings the statewide total of cases to 1,670 cases and increases the number of deaths to 51, including 30 who were in nursing homes or long-term care facilities. The new deaths involved men who were over age 60, one from Hillsborough County, one from Strafford County and one from Rockingham County.
None of the new cases were from Belknap County.
The people in the new cases reside in the counties of Rockingham (32), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (6), Merrimack (3), Cheshire (2) and Grafton (1). Manchester had 20 and Nashua, four.
The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.
Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 218 (13%) of 1,670 cases.
