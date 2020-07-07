LACONIA — The City Council is accepting applications from residents interested in filling the 17 months remaining in the term of Ward 2 City Councilor David Bownes.
Bownes died Friday after suffering from pancreatic cancer.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters in the city and live in Ward 2, located in the eastern part of the city. The ward is bounded by Lake Opechee on the west, the Laconia-Gilford line on the east, Arch Street on the south, and Stark Street on the north.
Application forms can be picked up in the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, 45 Beacon Street East, or can be provided to interested applicants by calling 527-1270 or sending an email to Nbrown@laconianh.gov.
Applications must be submitted to the City Manager’s Office by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said applicants will be interviewed at a special City Council meeting scheduled for July 27.
Bowne’s term expires on Jan. 3, 2022.
Those who have questions or who want additional information should address their inquiries to the City Manager’s Office at 527-1270, Hosmer said.
– Michael Mortensen
