LACONIA — Police departments throughout the area are once again doing their part to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.
Saturday is the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which is taking place throughout the Lakes Region, and the state, and across the country.
The semi-annual event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Participating area departments and collection sites, which are at the respective police stations unless otherwise stated, are:
• Laconia Police Department, 126 New Salem St., Laconia;
• Meredith Police Department, 400 DW Highway (Route 3), Meredith;
• Belmont Police Department, 16b Fuller St., Belmont; • Tilton Police Department, Walmart Parking Lot (in front of Lawn & Garden), Sherwood Drive, Tilton;
• New Hampton Police Department, 24 Intervale Road, New Hampton;
• Northfield Police Department, 138 Park St., Northfield;
• Sanbornton Police Department, 565 Sanborn Road, Sanbornton;
• Franklin Police Department, CVS Pharmacy, 861 Central St., Franklin;
• Ashland Police Department, 20 Highland St., Ashland;
• Moultonborough Police Department, 1035 Whittier Highway (Route 25), Moultonborough;
• Wolfeboro Police Department, 251 South Main St., Wolfeboro;
• Alexandria-Danbury Police Departments, Alexandria Transfer Station, 29 Smith Road, Alexandria;
• Sandwich Police Department, Sandwich Transfer Station, 465 Holderness Road, Sandwich.
