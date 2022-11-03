State School

Plans to develop the Laconia State School property include development of a housing, entertainment, commercial, recreational, and medical services neighborhood. A real estate broker involved in marketing the property said the development would include almost 1,900 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning.

The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on the planning process and the operation of the planning department, but whether the situation calls for a moratorium on development or building permits is questionable in the eyes of the planning board.

