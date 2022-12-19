Katlin Simula

In this video screenshot, Katlin Simula, standing at right, gives a presentation to the Newfound Area School Board, outlining her complaints about the Amplify CKLA reading program.

BRISTOL — In establishing a curriculum committee whose initial focus will be on the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts program, the Newfound Area School Board has appointed parents with conflicting views of the elementary school reading curriculum, which has been the focus of public discussion since its implementation at the beginning of this school year.

After appointing Dominic Halle of Bridgewater, Heidi Milbrand of Bristol and Thomas Edwards of Hebron to serve as the board’s committee members, School Board Chair Melissa Suckling of Danbury named Katlin Simula and Ariel Maloney as community members. High school Principal Paul Hoiriis, middle school Principal Chris Ulrich, and Bristol Elementary School Principal Linda Green also will serve on the committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.