Parades
Saturday
• Ashland, 10 a.m., fire station to ball field. Followed by food truck festival, vertical entertainment, and concert in the park at the ballfield.
• Bristol, 1:30 p.m., boat parade, foot of Newfound Lake.
Sunday
• Gilmanton, 10 a.m., High Street to Town Common. Vendors and food on the Common.
• Bristol, 11 a.m. Theme: Bristol rocks!
• Wolfeboro, 1 p.m., from Kingswood High School to downtown and back. Rain date, Monday.
• Weirs Beach, 1-4 p.m., boat parade.
• Laconia, 4:30 p.m., from Laconia High School to Opechee Park. Followed by live music, food, vendors, climbing wall and other activities.
Fireworks
Saturday
• Ashland, at dusk, Ashland Ball Field. Rain date, Monday.
• Bristol, at dusk, over Newfound Lake. Rain date, Sunday.
• Sandwich, at dusk, Fairgrounds.
• Canterbury, 9 p.m., Canterbury Elementary School.
• Weirs Beach, 11:59 p.m., over Weirs Beach.
Sunday
• Center Harbor, 9:15 p.m., over Center Harbor Bay.
• Meredith, 9:30 p.m., over Meredith Bay.
• Laconia, 10 p.m., Opechee Park.
Monday
• Wolfeboro, 9:30 p.m., launched from a barge floating in Wolfeboro Bay.
Other Events
Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, Sunday, free admission, noon to 4 p.m. Small gifts for young people, flags, a patriotic scavenger hunt, showing patriotic films in the Education Center.
Annual craft fair, Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
