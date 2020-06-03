GILMANTON — While COVID-19 precautions have made it hard to run traditional summer farmers markets, small stores carrying local fruits, vegetables and other products have quickly adapted and thrived.
Gilmanton’s Own Market at the Four Corners Brick House, which has produce, dairy, meats, syrup and honey, ready-to-eat items and more, has stopped its regular store hours in favor of online sales.
Customers go to the market’s website, order and pay online and pick up their items during specified times on Thursdays and Saturdays. The pickup is at curbside, with market workers putting the order in car trunks.
“Our sales in the first couple weeks doubled from last year’s starting weeks,” said Sarah Baldwin-Welcome, the market’s president.
“We contemplated opening the market when some of the restrictions were lifted, but there was no way we could keep social distance in our market and create revenue. We’re staying online for now certainly.”
Grocery store shortages during the pandemic changed consumer behavior.
“People found out that they better start finding their meats and things locally,” she said.
In Gilford, Beans & Greens Farm remains open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they also have a “COVID-safe curbside pickup program” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those who order online.
Beans & Greens employee Rhiannon Day said business has been good.
“We’ve seen a lot of people, especially during Memorial Day weekend,” she said.
In Meredith, Moulton Farm also remains open and is also offering curbside pickup for those who email in or call in their orders at least 24 hours in advance of pick up.
On the web:
— Moulton Farm: https://www.moultonfarm.com/
— Beans & Greens: https://www.beansandgreensfarm.com/
— Gilmanton’s Own: https://gilmantonsown.wordpress.com/
