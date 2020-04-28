CONCORD — A plan presented to a governor’s task force would open restaurants to open-air dining as soon as May 5, but the proposal remains to be vetted by health officials.
Mike Somers, president and chief executive officer of New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said this would be the first of four phases to allow restaurants to gradually open dining rooms, which have been closed by governor’s order at least through May 4.
“We figure this first phase of opening outdoor dining would be the easiest and offer the most controlled environment,” he said in an interview Monday. “There would be lots of fresh air. Tables would be spaced appropriately.”
His presentation to the task force said this step would merely be an extension of the curbside and delivery model now being used by many restaurants as a substitute for in-restaurant dining.
There would be sanitation training and education for staff. Workers would have their temperature taken upon arrival to the restaurants. Masks would be available for staff and there’d be plenty of hand sanitizer.
Sununu will ultimately decide what restrictions are lifted with input from health care officials. His goal is to slowly reopen portions of the economy, but only if public health priorities can be met. A reduction in coronavirus cases is a prerequisite for loosening some of the restrictions. Such a reduction has not yet begun.
Somers said that permitting outdoor dining would only be the start of helping a restaurant industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would be strictly to allow some level of business to come back,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to help folks survive. The won't be a huge amount of business but it would be more than takeout and delivery allows right now. Every little bit helps.
“Outdoor dining could have been in the original order. The industry does a very good job of managing guest traffic and sanitation. Our industry is heavily dependent on summer season tourism. It would be great to get into some limited level of openings by Memorial Day.”
David Henrick, owner of the 405 Pub and Grill and Lakeside Famous Roast Beef, said outdoor dining would be a step in the right direction.
“But we don’t see it as much of a change from what we’re doing now with takeout and curbside delivery,” he said. “We’d put a few picnic tables out front and maybe it would help our lunch business a little bit.
“I can’t foresee people having dinner coming out in parking lot in May with the bugs and the mosquitoes, but it's a great step in the right direction. It would put us closer to be opening in a safe manner.”
He said his Lakeside location is set up for drive-through, takeout and delivery, and has had good business despite the dining room closure order. Meanwhile, his pub has seen a marked decrease in business.
Henrick said he looks forward to the time when he can reopen his dining room, perhaps with fewer tables and greater space, but he said he understands why the restrictions were put in place.
“We have to do things in a safe manner and move forward in a way that doesn’t cause the case number to spike,” he said. “We have to roll with it and be safe.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry. My daughter is a registered nurse in Massachusetts. She had to tested. She has had to hold an iPad so a loved one could say goodbye to people passing away. It’s so sad to hear that.”
Allan Beetle, an owner at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford, said outdoor dining could be a challenge.
“There are so many questions about trying to accommodate that and to try to understand how to maintain safety for staff and customers,” he said. “I’m sure outdoor dining is probably safer than indoors, but there are still a lot of touch points that need to be addressed and minimized.
“It’s probably a good way to start. Hopefully the weather is better in May with afternoons in the 60s or 70s. I think there is a group of people that will want to come out.”
The priority will be to maintain safety, he said.
Customer psychology also plays a role.
“I don’t think people are in the mindset to go out to public places unless they have to right now,” Beetle said.
“The way forward is fraught with uncertainty.”
Tom Boucher, chief executive officer and an owner of the company that includes T-Bones, Cactus Jack’s, CJ’s Great West Grill and Copper Door, said he helped draw up the proposal for beginning to open restaurants in phases.
“The intent is to follow CDC recommendations and keep everyone 6 feet apart,” he said. “You’re outside, so there’s less of a chance of someone contracting the virus.”
He said he would rather restaurants be opened later in a logical way as opposed to sooner in a way that doesn’t make sense or wasn’t as safe.
