CONCORD — Initial planning has begun on easing some of the coronavirus-related restrictions on New Hampshire businesses, but the state has to be vigilant not to move too fast, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference Tuesday.
He announced the formation of the Governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force, which will develop a plan for reopening the state’s economy while minimizing the impact on public health.
Sununu said that, by the end of this week, or early next week, there may be some initial recommendations.
"Today's announcement does not mean we are flipping a switch and opening things tomorrow, but is rather a proactive approach enabling us to plan for the reopening of our economy from a public health standpoint,” Sununu said.
A phased approach will be examined with input from public health experts, elected officials and representatives of various industries.
Sununu said public health takes precedent. One of the first things to be looked at would be resuming elective procedures at hospitals. Such procedures, which are lucrative for hospitals, were halted to create capacity for an expected surge of coronavirus patients, but so far that surge has not come.
The governor said the public has done a good job of social distancing. That and the various restrictions approved through emergency orders, including distance learning, closing hotels and restaurant dining rooms has allowed the state to “flatten the curve” of disease growth and prevent a spike in the numbers of cases.
Meanwhile, hospitals are losing revenue at a rate of $200 million a month, New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Ahnen said Monday.
Sununu said demographics and geography must be taken into account in the way portions of the state’s economy are re-opened. He said the bulk of the state’s coronavirus cases have been in southern New Hampshire, which he said owes to the proximity of Boston area, where the pandemic has hit strongly.
Meanwhile, there have been relatively few cases in New Hampshire’s northern area.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, who also spoke at the news conference, said the pandemic has hit a plateau in New Hampshire.
“Over the last two weeks, there have been 70 to 75 people hospitalized throughout the state for coronavirus,” he said. “While that's relatively stable, we have not yet seen a decline in the overall spread of COVID-19 in communities.
“That’s why it is critically important that social distancing efforts continue and that people stay at home when able and only go out for essentials like groceries and that they wear cloth paper face coverings in places such as grocery stores, practice frequent hand hygiene and if not feeling well, remain home.”
