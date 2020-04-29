CONCORD — New Hampshire is experiencing the kind of downward trajectory of COVID-19 case statistics required for the first phase of business reopening suggested under White House guidelines, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference Wednesday.
He said he would have an announcement Friday about potential alterations to business restrictions he has put in place to limit spread of the disease.
Sununu stressed that care would be taken not to act in a way that would be dangerous in terms of disease spread.
“You have to make sure public health is first and foremost, relying on expertise and science,” he said.
Under the White House “Opening Up America Again” guidelines, a first phase could include resumption of elective surgeries and reopening of gyms and some other venues as long as strict physical distancing protocols can be maintained. Bars would remain closed as would schools and organized youth activities.
Employees would be encouraged to telework. Vulnerable individuals would be told to continue to shelter in place.
A prerequisite for first-phase openings under the guidelines are a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers and a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.
“We are very close to that now to be honest,” Sununu said.
He said the state is “definitely on a positive trend” of test results as well as being able to deploy sufficient testing opportunities statewide, including for frontline healthcare workers.
He also said that the state has a high capacity of unused intensive care beds available to deal with coronavirus cases.
“We are seeing some positive trends for the first time in a while,” he said.
Although Sununu spoke of the state having a strong ability to test frontline workers, the Laconia firefighters union complained this week that a half-dozen members were under quarantine for four days while one of them awaited test results. The firefighter finally took a rapid test and it came back negative.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Health and Human Services Department, said this was an unusual case.
“The average turnaround time for COVID-19 tests conducted in the Public Health Lab is 24-48 hours,” he said.
He said he couldn’t speak to the case involving the firefighter.
“But sometimes something can happen to delay the process, such as incorrect labeling of a specimen,” he said. “It is unfortunate but is not indicative of the process for 99% of lab tests.”
Sununu said anybody experiencing flu-like symptoms and wanting a COVID-19 test should call their doctor.
A ConvenientMD provider can also do a consult through a virtual appointment. Eleven
ConvenientMD locations throughout the state, including in Belmont, are doing testing.
The state has set up five drive-in testing locations, including at Plymouth and Tamworth. Hospitals are also doing testing.
Sununu said the cost of testing is covered for those without health insurance.
Mobile testing operations are also being used in areas with long-term care facilities.
The state also has 15 machines made by the Avid company, which can provide testing results in minutes. Eleven of these machines have been deployed, nine at hospitals and two in National Guard mobile testing units.
Initially, the state was lacking sufficient testing cartridges to be used in these machines, but the shortage has eased somewhat. About 2,000 tests have been done with the Avid machines, Leon said.
Sununu said the state would begin a slow path to recovery.
“We will get back to normal, whatever normal might be,” he said.
He also warned people to make sure to maintain social distancing and take other precautions to avoid catching or spreading the disease.
Sununu has stressed that ending restrictions won’t be like turning off a light switch, but instead will be a very gradual process.
“You are healthier at home,” he said. “The stay-at-home order will be in effect for the long term, with some caveats.”
