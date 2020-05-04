Brandon Morin, son of My Coffee House owner John Morin, prepares roll-up sandwiches which were delivered to the staff in the ICU at Lakes Region General Hospital on Monday. A patron of the eatery paid for the sandwich platter. John Morin said he has delivered platters to others on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis and hopes to continue doing so. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)