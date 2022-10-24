LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off.

“The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield in a preliminary statement. “We are in the process of speaking with numerous witnesses. Nobody is in custody, but we have a person of interest and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

