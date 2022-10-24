What appears to be a bullet hole was visible in the side of a white Nissan truck parked in front of the residence on Dixon Street in Laconia on Monday afternoon after reports of a single gunshot. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Police officers and a detective speak with witnesses after a shooting on Dixon St. in Laconia Monday afternoon. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
What appears to be a bullet hole was visible in the side of a white Nissan truck parked in front of the residence on Dixon Street in Laconia on Monday afternoon after reports of a single gunshot. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Ben Welch
Laconia Police Det. Kendra Neri prepares to photograph evidence after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A Laconia police officer stands guard outside a residence on Dixon Street after a shooting occurred Monday afternoon. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off.
“The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield in a preliminary statement. “We are in the process of speaking with numerous witnesses. Nobody is in custody, but we have a person of interest and there is no threat to the public at this time.”
Canfield added that the department was waiting on a search warrant for the home on Dixon Street on Monday evening in order to collect evidence. He was unsure if any charges would be filed that same night. Laconia police officers carrying rifles could be seen around the home as detectives set to investigate the sidewalk in front of the house. A white Nissan truck appeared to have a single bullet hole facing the entrance to the porch.
“I was working out in the garage punching the punching bag, then I just started hearing screeching,” one neighbor said. After stepping outside, he noticed two white men who “appeared to be intoxicated” screaming at and threatening someone on the porch of a neighboring house.
“That went on for about 45 seconds and one gentleman went and stepped up more towards his dwelling and got ... shot,” the neighbor said, adding that the second male ran up the street after the weapon was fired. “The other finally got up, ran up the street, fell in front of the truck up there, fell, and went into shock.”
The neighbor stated he helped pack the wound using parts of a trauma kit and a towel until medical aid arrived. The victim was transported to Concord Hospital—Laconia.
The incident occurred in the area of Dixon Street between Grove and Pine streets.
