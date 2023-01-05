NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Raffaelly told the selectboard that Franklin’s failure to coordinate with his department when diverting traffic from Central Street during the New Year’s Day kayak runs meant that, while an emergency vehicle “probably could get through [on Cross Mill Road], they’d probably own a couple of cars also.”

It was not the first time that Franklin has rerouted traffic during events promoting recreation on the Winnipesaukee River. The city closes the state highway and diverts eastbound traffic up Pleasant Street to Hodgdon Road and Cross Mill Road. At the same time, kayakers making the chilly New Year’s run or participating in other water events during the year park their vehicles and enter the river at Cross Mill Road, which can create congestion at the bridge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.