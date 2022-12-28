August fundraiser

Participants pose at Climaxe Throwing in Belmont during a fundraiser for Responder Strong New Hampshire in August. Another fundraiser event will be hosted at Climaxe on Jan. 14. (Facebook photo)

A mental health nonprofit is raising funds for a suicide-prevention course benefiting first responders in the Lakes Region and North Country at an axe-throwing event next month.

Responder Strong New Hampshire focuses on the mental health of first responders around the state and across disciplines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.