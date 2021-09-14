LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer and challenger Dawn Johnson will advance to the November election following Tuesday's city primary.
Hosmer, who is seeking his second term, received 1,242 votes, while Johnson, a member of the Laconia School Board and the state House of Representatives, got 323 votes. Tyler Gonnion trailed with 103 votes.
In the only other contest in the non-partisan primary, Ward 4 City Councilor Mark Haynes received 149, compared to 58 votes for challenger Marc Forgione, and 25 for Dan Lasata.
A total of 1,699 voters cast ballots — about 18% of the city's registered voters, according to City Clerk Cheryl Hebert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.