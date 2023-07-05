LACONIA — Mayors past and present, city leaders, members of the Laconia schools community, state representatives, friends of the Belknap Mill and others gathered to officially dedicate the Powerhouse Patio to Rod and Gail Dyer Friday afternoon.

Rod served as mayor from 1968 to 1974 — during which time he helped shield the mill from demolition — is a longtime former member of the Laconia School Board and more than half-century partner at Wescott Law in addition to his work as a rotarian and supporter of community organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club and Lakes Region Cancer Support Team. Gail, a former legal secretary, is likewise an involved supporter of Girl Scouts in the Lakes Region, Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club  and the Laconia Public Library.

