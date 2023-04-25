Like riding a bicycle

Myles Chase of MC Cycle, left, talks to Lauren Howard about getting comfortable on a bike again after decades without riding. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The past couple of weeks have seen the return of warm weather, and for people who are training for a triathlon this summer, that means one thing: bicycling weather.

The Laconia Daily Sun Rookies have been training on indoor bicycles all winter, and last week met with Myles Chase, owner of MC Cycle and Sport, to see what was needed to take their training into the fresh air and real roads. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.