LACONIA — Swimming, bicycling, running, and transitioning between the three — triathlons ask a lot of participants. But, what’s the hardest part of training? Something more mundane, say the two members of The Laconia Daily Sun’s 2023 Rookie Class. The hardest part is scheduling.

“I can fit it into my schedule easily, if I would just get up early in the morning and do it,” said Jeremy Hart. On days when he hits the snooze button, he finds that his work days fill up quickly, and he then has to find the energy to train at the end of the day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.