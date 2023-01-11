Rookies

Jeremy Hart, of Gilford, and Lauren Howard, of Laconia, are the 2023 Daily Sun Rookies. They have committed to training for the Olympic-distance triathlon for The Wolf, a multi-sport festival taking place in Wolfeboro on July 29. Neither has attempted a triathlon before. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

They both lived in Florida before moving to the Lakes Region, and they both became grandparents within the past year. There’s one more important detail that Lauren Howard and Jeremy Hart share: They both aspire to become triathletes in 2023.

Howard and Hart are the 2023 participants in The Laconia Daily Sun Rookies Academy, a program that asks the question "Could a local person complete their first triathlon with less than a year of training, if they had support from a handful of local businesses that play in the arena of fitness?"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.