LACONIA — The Daily Sun’s Rookies — two local people who have committed to their first triathlon — have been at it for more than two months. That means that their workouts are becoming more arduous as the date of the event draws nearer, and that they are starting to see progress in their capabilities.

The rookies, Jeremy Hart, 43, and Lauren Howard, 49, have agreed to participate in the Olympic-distance Wolf Triathlon in Wolfeboro on Saturday, July 29. On that day, they’ll be challenged with a 0.9-mile swim, followed by a 19.5-mile bicycle course and then a 10k run. While both rookies have past experience with running, this will be the first time they’ve done an event with either swimming or cycling, and neither has attempted a triathlon before.

