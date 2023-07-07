LACONIA — The month of the Wolf Tri Festival has arrived, and the two Daily Sun Rookies are finding that one of their biggest challenges remains logistical: fitting the many hours of training each week into their daily schedules.
At this point in their training cycle, the rookies are working out every day of the week, often for more than an hour each day.
“I’ve had to become an expert in scheduling my life to get to the workouts,” said Jeremy Hart, 43, a resident of Gilford and an information technology professional.
Why all the training? Because Hart, as well as Lauren Howard, a 50-year-old nurse from Laconia, have committed to participating in the Olympic distance of the Wolf Tri Festival, which takes place in Wolfeboro on Saturday, July 29. On that day, Howard, Hart and all the rest of the Olympic triathletes will swim 0.9 miles in Lake Wentworth, then mount their bicycles and pedal 19.5 miles, and lastly run a 6.2-mile course, finishing at the running track at The Nick.
Howard and Hart have some support, as part of The Daily Sun’s Rookie Program. They get support from elite triathlete and coach Colin Cook of Northeast Multisport. MC Cycle & Sport ensured they have bicycles suited to their skills. The nutrition app Fuelin provides access to their meal planning. Bootlegger’s is offering a pair of running shoes, and Fit Focus and The Wellness Complex provide access to strength training, treadmills and a lap pool.
All that’s left for the rookies to do is train, and train, and train. Which, as the training ramps up in intensity, has proven to be a challenge, as both participants have jobs, households and families to juggle.
“I’ve lost a little bit of motivation. It’s time-consuming for sure, the back-to-back workouts,” Howard said. She referenced a specific workout that had both swimming and running elements, which, on paper, looked like it would take two hours. But when she factored in all of the time necessary before, during and after, it ended up taking three hours out of her day.
The only way to maintain consistency, both have found, is to make a schedule that puts training in the first slot every morning — even if it means setting the alarm an hour or two earlier than they’d really like to.
“Consistency is key,” Hart said.
“Getting up early, getting it over with, just doing it and getting it done,” Howard said. “I plan my work schedule around my workouts."
She said she's fortunate to have flexibility with her work, and if she has a big training day on her plan, she tries to make that an off day for work.
As the season has turned from spring to summer, both have just tried their first open-water swims. For Howard, her first swim didn’t start out well.
“Yikes,” she wrote in an email. “The first stretch was a complete panic. I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I was treading water, doggie paddling, I was breathing so hard I was actually wheezing! I wanted to rip the wetsuit off,” she said. Fortunately, she was swimming with a friend, and they were able to find a beach for a rest and regrouping.
“Then we swam across to a buoy, and I managed to keep my breathing under control and just focused on smooth strokes. We rested at the buoy, and then we swam straight back across to where we started, and I did OK,” Howard wrote.
Hart also had a fitful start to his open water season. He said he tried his first swim Monday, but the wetsuit he was wearing was too warm and he had to quit after about a half-hour. He tried on the Fourth of July with a thinner suit, which he said went much better.
Despite the scheduling challenges and time demands, both rookies said they are glad they accepted this challenge back in the depth of the winter. And both said that, whatever happens on July 29, they plan to continue with multisport training.
“I would definitely recommend doing it,” Hart said. He said he previously accounted for lingering aches and pains as an unavoidable effect of age, but now he said he feels like he did when he was a decade younger. “A lot of things have gotten better, it’s like I’ve turned back the clock to my 30s.”
One drawback to the training schedule has been less time to spend with family, but in both Howard and Hart’s case, they have been able to get a child to come along with them for some of their workouts, which they see as both a bonding moment as well as a chance to show their kids what a healthy adult lifestyle can entail.
Three weeks to go
Cook, who also operates Peak Triathlon Coaching, said both rookies “have done a tremendous job with their training. I have been extremely impressed with their dedication and how well they have done, making great improvements in their swimming, biking and running.”
The training load will continue to increase, slightly, for the next week, Cook said, then will relax a bit for the two weeks prior to the race. This reduction in training load, prior to an event, is known as a “taper,” a period designed to allow the athletes to be fully rested.
“Tapering can be very tricky and different for athletes depending on their age, abilities and experience. However, I find many athletes taper too much, which results in them feeling a bit flat on race day. We will be doing everything we can to prevent that.”
For any athlete approaching an event, Cook recommends taking mindset into account. It’s tempting, especially for beginners, to start to doubt themselves. Start practicing positive thinking and self-talk now, he said, because being able to convert a negative mindset into a positive one will not only make for a more enjoyable race, it will also set the stage for a better performance.
“I would encourage everyone to remind themselves of why they're doing the race, all the benefits they're getting from racing, remembering all the sacrifices they've made to get to this point, and how amazing it is going to be to cross that finish line,” Cook said.
Registration for the race is looking healthy, said Vince Vaccaro, race director and owner of TriTek Events. His goal for the race was 300 participants and current registration was in the mid-200s as of mid-week. While online registration ends this weekend, people can sign up in-person on Friday night, July 28, or on the morning of July 29, just before the race.
Vaccaro strongly recommended that all participants, but especially first-timers, schedule time on Monday evening, July 24, to join a pre-race meeting on Zoom, which will lay out all of the details of race day and answer any questions.
He also recommended athletes come up with a race strategy that accounts for all possible weather conditions, hot or cold, rainy or sunny, and practice transitioning between disciplines using combinations of gear they might need during the event. Local athletes also have the added option of training on the actual race course, which can be seen at tritekevents.com.
Vaccaro said he was “looking forward” to race day. “We’re excited to see everybody, and if you’re not coming to race yourself, come out to cheer your neighbors on.”
