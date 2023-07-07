Rookies

Daily Sun Rookies Lauren Howard, left, and Jeremy Hart have just three weeks to go before their first Olympic-distance triathlon on Saturday, July 29. (Courtesy photo/Jeremy Hart)

LACONIA — The month of the Wolf Tri Festival has arrived, and the two Daily Sun Rookies are finding that one of their biggest challenges remains logistical: fitting the many hours of training each week into their daily schedules.

At this point in their training cycle, the rookies are working out every day of the week, often for more than an hour each day.

