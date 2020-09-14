ALTON – Alton Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to a single family residence for a building fire at 254 Powder Mill Road just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a department news release.
The initial caller reported that a generator and camper were on fire, with an exposure to the attached garage, and Alton Engine 1 responded to the scene.
Firefighters with Engine 1 reported heavy smoke was visible from Old Wolfeboro Road and requested a first alarm assignment. The first companies arrived on scene at 10:20 a.m., and Capt. Patrick O’Brien reported fire in the garage with heavy smoke coming from the eaves.
The fire was deemed under control with extensive overhaul at 11:16 a.m. The majority of the damage was limited to the garage, but the home was occupied and the family was displaced due to smoke damage. The cause of the fire was due to a malfunction with a generator.
The 1st alarm assignment brought all Alton Companies, Wolfeboro Fire Department, Stewart's EMS, New Durham Fire Department, Barnstead Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Gilmanton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, and the NH Electric Co-Op. The Gilford Fire Department, and Pittsfield Fire Department covered the Town of Alton.
All fire department companies were cleared of the scene at 2:09 p.m., and returned to quarters. The Alton Fire Department thanks the mutual-aid companies that assisted with this incident. The Alton Fire Department would also like to remind all residents to have working, up-to-date, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their residence, and to practice fire safety.
