LACONIA — Police are hoping to have a development sometime next week in the case of a suspicious fire which heavily damaged an apartment building last month.
Police Matt Canfield said Friday that detectives had concluded interviewing people in connection with the Sept. 8 fire, and were “connecting loose ends.” He hoped “we will have something next week” to report.
The chief said investigators are still considering three individuals to be persons of interest in the case.
Between 16 and 18 people, including four children, were forced to flee the eight-unit apartment building in the wee hours of Sept. 8, escaping the rapidly-spreading fire with little more than the clothes on their backs.
Six of the eight apartments received severe to moderate fire damage. One unit suffered minor fire damage, while another had just smoke damage, according to Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
A chain link panel fence has been put up around the building to prevent unauthorized people from getting onto the property.
– Michael Mortensen
