WEIRS BEACH — This past weekend, the beach resounded with the beat of drums. The Lakes Region usually has several thousands of folk having fun on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. Saturday had the fun, but instead of the usual beachgoers, there were dragon boats racing across the bay.
Forty feet long, holding 20 paddlers, a drummer and someone to steer, dragon boats have become worldwide sensation for exercise and festivals. Saturday's event was a celebration and fundraiser for Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, an organization providing a free community support services for men, women and children affected by cancer.
The all-day festival involved groups of local residents, along with some from Rhode Island and Vermont. Endicott Rock Park was the host location for the more than 200 participants and spectators.
Scott Kalicki, Gilda’s Club's executive director, gave the call at 10 a.m., and two teams boarded their dragon boats and headed out to the starting line near the dock of the M/S Mount Washington. Then, for approximately two frantic minutes, the teams paddled feverishly side by side to the beat of the drummer's rhythm. As they arrived at the finish buoy, applause rang out from their fellow competitors and participants on the beach. This process continued with each team paddling several races.
Noontime saw two boats filled with cancer survivors, family and friends floating out into the water to participate in the flower ceremony, collectively dropping flowers in memory of those whose lives were lost to cancer. Somber yet joyous, it was an indication of Gilda's Club's dedication and future effect on the area.
Former Laconia Mayor Rod Dyer, captain of the Taylor Community and Wescott Law boat, was “thrilled to see all the people participating.” His team raised $3,800 for Gilda's Club.
Jess Rodrigues, a member of the Dragon Heart Vermont boat, found the event to be “exhilarating, fulfilling, and empowering.”
Gilda’s Club was started after the passing of Gilda Radner of Saturday Night Live fame, who succumbed to cancer in 1989. Gilda’s Club NH is a part of a network of more than 170 locations throughout the world delivering free support services to patients and families.
The local club will be just that, a place to go when one's life is touched by cancer. “One of the things that was so great Saturday,” said Pat Anderson, president of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, “was hearing from so many people that they are excited that Gilda’s Club is coming to town. Many of them have experienced cancer — either themselves or in their families — so they understand why a Gilda’s Club is needed here.”
Local residents have been hard at work raising the necessary funds to find the proper location for the clubhouse which will house the welcoming, supportive program.
The inaugural dragon boat race event raised $35,000 for Gilda's Club NH. “We are almost there,” said Kalicki. “We are at a point in our fundraising where we are actively searching for the right place.”
Kalicki commented on the number of residents who joined in the aquatic efforts to make the Gilda’s Club location a reality. “I mentioned it to Ryan Cardella of East Coast Flightcraft and he gave us early momentum for our event by becoming a corporate sponsor and offering ‘whatever you need’ support.” East Coast Flightcraft’s team had the best time of all the groups.
For information about Gilda’s Club, contact info@Gildasclubn.org.
