FRANKLIN — The seven people who have now died of COVID-19 at Mountain Ridge Center are part of a statewide trend in which almost three-quarters of those killed by the disease were in congregate living or nursing homes.
“Our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of seven residents who passed away,” Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for the home said Monday.
A total of 47 residents and 16 employees at the facility have tested positive for the disease, she said.
The state Health and Human Services Department has reported that 94 percent of those who have died of the disease in New Hampshire were older than 60. Those who were 80 years of age or older accounted for 65 percent of the deaths.
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Monday that 21 percent of the state’s long-term care facilities have had at least one case of COVID-19. This compares to 33 percent in Rhode Island and 49 percent in Massachusetts.
New Hampshire has had 133 COVID-19 related deaths and the disease has claimed 0.7 percent of its long-term care population. This compares to 5 percent in Rhode Island, 4.6 percent in Massachusetts, 3.2 percent in Connecticut and 3 percent in New York.
“Every death is unacceptable,” Shibinette said. “The data needs to inform how we strategize and develop solutions.
“Since the beginning of COVID-19, we’ve worked hard to develop an aggressive containment strategy — stop it at the door, screen everybody who comes in, test the entire unit if someone comes back positive.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a news release Monday that across the nation more than 20,000 nursing home residents and workers have died from the disease.
The disease has killed about 80,000 people nationwide.
The New Hampshire Democrat joined with Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, on a bill to provide $20 billion to help states, nursing homes and intermediate care facilities contain the spread of COVID-19.
The money would be used for increased personal protection equipment, expanded testing and premium pay, overtime and benefits for nursing home workers.
“More than 70 percent of the lives lost to COVID-19 in New Hampshire were Granite Staters residing in nursing homes,” Shaheen said.
“This heartbreaking statistic underscores the urgent need to prioritize support and protection for residents and workers in long-term care facilities throughout the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.