FRANKLIN — Mountain Ridge Center reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll there to five, a facility spokesman said Wednesday as the state reported 19 new fatalities statewide and announced plans to increase testing.
Lori Mayer, a corporate spokeswoman for the Franklin nursing home, said 40 residents and 11 employees at the facility have now tested positive for the virus.
“Our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time, especially the families of five residents who passed away,” she said.
There have now been 111 deaths statewide, the majority at long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, at an afternoon news conference in Concord, Gov. Chris Sununu said that starting Thursday, people could sign up for COVID-19 tests by filling out information on the NH.gov website or by calling a coordination center at 603-271-5980.
Anybody with symptoms of the disease, such as fever, chills and cough can get a test. People without symptoms can also get a test if they are over 60, a healthcare worker or have an underlying medical condition that puts them at greater risk from COVID-19.
Also at the news conference, state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said that to date the state has tested 1,000 nursing home residents and 5,000 people who work at long-term care facilities, in some cases identifying asymptomatic workers before they could spread the disease.
There has been a reluctance to send mobile teams into nursing homes for fear the presence of the team members in the home could spread the disease there.
Now, the state has a type of test that can be administered by the facility’s staff. The test is also less invasive. The swab does not need to be inserted as far into the nasal cavity as the previous type of test.
New Hampshire has a lower death rate from COVID-19 than many states, but the percentage of these deaths associated with nursing homes is comparatively high, Shibinette said.
“We’ve talked about that for several weeks now,” she said. “We’re the third oldest state in the country.”
Testing capability has grown over time and was more limited earlier in the pandemic, she said.
“We’ve taken some aggressive actions from the beginning based on what we had available to use.”
