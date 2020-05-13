CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that there have been 63 new positive test results for COVID-19 and eight new deaths.
There have now been 3,299 cases of the disease diagnosed in New Hampshire. More than 1,900 COVID-19 tests were reported to DHHS on Tuesday, the highest one-day total to be reported to date. More than 35,000 tests have been given in the state since the pandemic started.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Rockingham (11), Merrimack (6), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Seven new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 326 (10%) of 3,299 cases.
DHHS identified the new people to die as:
· Four female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
· One male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
· One female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
· One male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
· One female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.