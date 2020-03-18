GILFORD — Despite some of the best conditions all year, New Hampshire’s ski season is coming to a rapid close.
Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news release Wednesday that state-owned Cannon Mountain would be closed at the end of business to avoid the crowds that could allow coronavirus to spread. Gunstock and Waterville resorts quickly followed suit with closure announcements.
"It has become clear today that large amounts of public congregation is occurring at Cannon Mountain. With the weekend quickly approaching, I have instructed Cannon management to cease operations by the end of business today."
Gary Kiedaisch, chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission, said he had been in touch with the governor.
“We are making the decision to close based on new guidance that people should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10,” he said. “It’s almost impossible to manage that and control that at a ski resort.”
Many ski areas across the state and nation have already closed to limit the spread of the disease.
The latest closure comes amid excellent spring skiing conditions at many New Hampshire resorts, with adequate snow on mountains basking under sunny skies and skiers aplenty.
New Hampshire resorts had reported that this was shaping up as a good business year where the weather cooperated during key holiday periods, but the coronavirus pandemic will likely end up being costly for ski areas because of the early closures and lost end-of-season events.
Some open ski areas were getting blasted on social media by people who said it was irresponsible to do business under pandemic conditions where people were being advised to keep 6 feet of separation from one another.
Open ski areas were stepping up sanitation procedures, encouraging people to ride on lifts only with their own ski mates, closing food-service facilities and limiting access to lodge areas — all to try to provide a safe environment, while still allowing people a recreational outlet..
A statement on Waterville’s website indicated the public criticism factored into its closure decision:
“Over the past week, Waterville Valley Resort has modified our operations to continue to responsibly provide a valuable outdoor recreation service in an effort to support our employees and the skiing community in search of joy and fun during this trying time. All CDC recommendations have been utilized and followed every step of the way.
“Our efforts have included moving seating outside with significant spacing, limiting indoor facility access to only bathrooms, maximizing cleaning procedures, eliminating lines and grouping on lifts, and closing rental and ski school operations as well as restaurant and bar outlets.
“Over the past few days our staff has been overwhelmed with the gratitude shown by our guests. Our team has made special focused efforts to find a way to share the open space and fresh air of the beautiful White Mountains with our visitors. The pursuit of enjoyment through outdoor recreation has a power on the soul that we could all use right now.
“Despite these efforts, and despite the extremely limited personal contact inherent in our reduced operations, our continuing operations have been met with outcry by many who choose to misrepresent our efforts and have created an environment that has incited people to act irresponsibly to the point of becoming abusive and threatening to our staff.
“Therefore, regretfully, effective at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Waterville Valley Resort will close for winter operations for the 2019/2020 ski season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.