GILFORD — The Gunstock Ski Club has canceled the 2020 Francis Piche Invitational Race, scheduled to run through Sunday at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
In announcing the decision, Gunstock said the ski club made the decision shortly after the United States Amateur Snowboard Association announced the cancellation of several other competitions across the country in response to COVID-19.
Gunstock noted that it is taking the precautions recommended by medical experts and local officials, including the World Health Organization and New Hampshire Health and Human Services. Those efforts include disinfecting facilities and teaching employees personal protective measures.
“New information is being released daily and the Gunstock management team is closely monitoring all available updates and news on the virus,” Gunstock said in a press release.
Gunstock Mountain Resort plans to remain open until its scheduled closing date of April 5 and be operating normally until further notice, the press release continued.
“Open and clear communication with the public is vital, and Gunstock management will continue to evaluate and inform as the situation evolves.”
