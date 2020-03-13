GILFORD — County-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort is paying former General Manager Greg Goddard $12,500 per month through July even though he no longer works there, according to documents released under New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know Law.
Goddard, who began working at Gunstock nearly four decades ago and had served as general manager for 21 years, has an employment contract running from Sept. 27, 2017, to July 31, 2020, under which he is paid $150,000 yearly.
He had planned to work through the end of his contract, but the Gunstock Area Commission hired Tom Day as general manager and president, announced he would begin his duties on Jan. 15 and said Goddard would leave on Jan. 21.
When he left, six months remained on his contract, or $12,500 per month for six months for a total of $75,000. No reason was given for the earlier-than-anticipated retirement date.
The commission drew up a statement approved by Goddard:
“Mr. Goddard provided notice of his retirement at the end of his contract term and after a new President and GM was hired in January and Mr. Day assumed the duties, the parties agreed that Mr. Goddard’s retirement would be moved up. He is being paid the six months of his salary as called for by his employment agreement.”
The statement doesn’t address why Goddard wasn’t retained to work in some capacity for the ski area through the end of his contract.
Gary Kiedaisch, chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission, provided the contracts for Goddard and Day under New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know Law.
Day, the new GM, is earning $175,000 yearly and has the potential for earning an additional 25 percent through a performance bonus. If Day reached the benchmarks that kicked in all of his bonuses, that could bring his total compensation package to $218,750.
Goddard's contact, by contrast, contained no performance bonuses.
In another personnel move the commission made in January, longtime marketing director Mike Roth was fired.
Roth’s attorney sent a letter to the commission and the Belknap County Legislative Delegation demanding correspondence, documents and commission minutes regarding his Jan. 2 dismissal, which took effect Jan. 10.
State Rep. Charlie St. Clair, a member of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation, questioned why Goddard couldn’t have been retained to work through the end of his contract.
“It’s up to the Gunstock Area Commissioners, but for that kind of money they could have kept him on, whether in a public relations capacity or as an ambassador for the area for the next six months,” St. Clair said. “If you’re paying somebody, why not take advantage of what they can do?”
Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor said the arrangement “does not offend me.”
He said Goddard’s pay was low by ski industry standards and that from a managerial point of view, it might have been difficult to retain him in anything other than an advisory role. He said his understanding is that Goddard has been available for any needed consultations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.