GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission and Gunstock management team announced they are scaling back their offerings this summer because of the coronavirus.
Gunstock Area Commissioners at their April 14 meeting instructed Tom Day, the resort’s president and general manager, to tentatively proceed with the opening of the Gunstock Campground on Saturday, May 23. The commission also approved a reduction of offerings for summer activities to offer the Segway tours and introduce new E-bike tours.
“Regrettably, because of the tactile nature of the Adventure Park activities, the Zipline, Aerial Treetop Adventure course, Mountain Coaster, and Discover Zone attractions will be suspended for the summer 2020 season,” the resort said in a statement Tuesday evening. “As the situation in New Hampshire and the Lakes Region continues to develop, Gunstock will continuously assess the circumstances and provide timely updates on the 2020 Summer Events schedule.”
“The decision to suspend operations of the Gunstock Summer Adventure Park is an incredibly tough decision to make, especially for our summer staff,” Day said in the statement. “But it is a decision Gunstock stands behind given the known risks of furthering the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Until health officials are able to assure us that it is ‘safe to go back in the trees,’ we remain committed to the social distancing guidelines that have kept NH from experiencing an outbreak like many other communities around the world have suffered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.