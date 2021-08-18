GILFORD — Robert Gadomski wasted no time getting down to work as superintendent of the Gilford School District.
Arriving at the School District offices on Tuesday he went through the backlog of emails and phone messages, replying or calling back where necessary.
“I enjoy getting things done,” said Gadomski, who will serve as interim superintendent during Superintendent Kirk Beitler’s indefinite leave.
Beitler was placed on leave on Aug. 2 following his arrest on domestic assault charges.
For Gadomski, who holds a doctoral degree in education leadership, his career has run the gamut in the field of public education. He’s been a classroom teacher, athletic director, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
After almost 34 years in the profession, Gadomski retired in June, stepping down from his most recent job as superintendent in Somersworth.
“My wife and I decided to slow down a bit — to do some hiking and kayaking,” he said.
But when presented with an offer from Gilford to work part-time on a flexible schedule he decided to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I enjoy educational leadership,” he said.
As an interim superintendent, Gadomski said will be mostly involved in day-to-day management of the K-12 district as well supporting the work of the administrators in the district’s three schools.
Originally from Deerfield, Massachusetts, Gadomski came to New Hampshire in 1989 to serve as the director of the Tapply Thompson Community Center in Bristol. After two years in that post he moved into the education field.
His experience has included 10 years in the Shaker Regional School District, including 6½ years as principal at Belmont Middle School. He has served as superintendent in two supervisory units which together had oversight of five school districts.
The inspiration he drew from his own teachers “put me on the education career track early,” he said. “I had some great teachers in high school.”
“I enjoy the challenge of being an administrator. I enjoy the challenge of seeing what’s next,” Gadomski said.
