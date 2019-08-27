LACONIA — Plans to revitalize Lakeport hinge on developing adequate parking, several business leaders have written to the City Council.
The letters were presented to the council Monday night, two weeks after local residents spoke against the idea of converting an acre of city-owned green space into a parking lot.
There is no formal proposal to create a parking lot, but businessman Scott Everett, who plans to revitalize the area, has floated the idea.
Justin Spencer of Recycled Percussion, a rock band that is opening a store on Union Avenue, wrote in from Las Vegas, where he is performing.
“In short, I have a vision of bringing fresh concepts, business and eco system to Laconia,” he said. “It's why we chose this promising city above all others.
“In Lakeport we are starving for parking. Without the ability to cater to travelers, businesses will have an incredibly difficult time blossoming and striving and ultimately resulting in failed ventures. My hope is that we can find a solution that allows Laconia and Lakeport to rebuild, refresh and rock on.”
Neighborhood opposition
At the City Council’s last meeting, residential property owners spoke against the idea. This opposition continued Monday night.
Peter Stokes said he is one of the people who live in the area because of the park.
“It’s almost impossible to get green space back once you pave over it,” he said. “If you were to put parking in, it seems like it would be an unsafe place without proper lighting. That said, proper lighting would be a nuisance to the surrounding houses."
Lisa Popek suggested that other buildings in Lakeport could be torn down so that a parking garage could be built.
“If they put up a garage or something that would be good for the whole area so that our neighborhood wouldn’t be ruined,” Popek said. “You’re saying get a few more jobs in and ruin a whole neighborhood.”
Everett's investment
Everett has invested $4 million in the area, wrote his Realtor, Kevin Shaw, who lives in the Lakeport area.
“Parking has always been scarce in Lakeport,” Shaw stated. “Fratello’s Restaurant, the Lakeport Post Office and Lakes Region Vineyard Church have all had a shortage of parking for many years now. I have listened to other business owners speak of parking issues as well.”
Everett has purchased several properties in the area, including the Lakeport Opera House. He is planning commercial, retail and residential development. He intends to turn the upstairs of the 1880s-era building into an entertainment venue and lease the ground floor to The Laconia Daily Sun, which is leaving its currently leased office because the building has been sold.
Daily Sun Advertising Director Elaine Hirshan, wife of Adam Hirshan – the newspaper’s publisher and one of its owners – addressed the City Council.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to be part of the ground floor redevelopment of the old Opera House,” she said. “We’d like to work with the city, the neighbors and other businesses to come up with a reasonable solution to parking needs in Lakeport Square.
“We understand that parking is crucial for future development and investments and improvements in Lakeport Square.”
Letters provided
In support of a parking solution, Hirshan provided letters from Shaw, Michelle Boissoneau-DuPont, owner and operator of Lake Opechee Inn and Spa; Chris McDonough, owner of Fratello’s Restaurant; Erica Blizzard, president of Lakeport Landing Marina; Michelle Bolduc Muzzey, of Aesthetics by Michelle; and Peter Stewart, of Stewart Associates Architects.
Everett and some business people have said a grassy area of Sanborn Park, about a block from the Opera House, could provide spots for customers and employees.
“I understand that green space is desirable and necessary in every neighborhood and folks would much rather look out their window at grass than at pavement,” McDonough stated. “However, the proposed parking lot would still leave the basketball court and a large playground area for the neighborhood children to play. With proper curbing and trees in the islands, the proposed lot could be aesthetically pleasing.
“I feel Lakeport is at a crossroads between status quo and visionary improvement. The old theater building will never reach its true potential without parking. Mr. Everett or any other owner, for that matter, will be forced to destroy the history contained in those walls so the space can be repurposed to a low-parking-impact use.
“I personally would prefer to see the history restored and used as an attraction and landmark for the area. Lakeport has long had a tough reputation and now we have a real opportunity to change that. It would be a shame to let it slip away.”
Mixed use
Pastor Dick AuCoin of Lakes Region Vineyard Church spoke to the council on Monday night in favor of creating parking at the park. His church abuts the park, and his suggestion was to use a portion of it for parking, while retaining a portion of the green space.
“I feel there are some very viable options where the field is not lost, it’s just got secondary use for parking, and I think it would really help the area,” he said. “It’s within walking distance of all the stuff happening there.”
Boissoneau-DuPont said in her letter that many people think parking at her Lake Opechee Inn and Spa is adequate to service the area.
“What needs to be recognized is that the majority of that parking is utilized on a daily basis by the current operations,” she said. “The property is currently not fully developed and the potential for development is great. Any new development will be restricted by parking requirements, which is why I respectfully state that I cannot continue to be looked to for any new parking needs in the area.”
No proposal
City Manager Scott Myers said Tuesday a memo he drafted mentioned that the park could provide up to 90 spaces, but he stressed this did not amount to a proposal.
“I thought it was important to say what the site contained and what could happen there,” he said.
He said any solution should seek to strike a balance between neighbor concerns and business opportunities.
“There’s probably not one solution to make everyone happy,” he said.
He said no specific request has been made to buy or lease the park.
If, or when, such a request is made, that would trigger a public process of consideration, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.