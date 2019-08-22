LACONIA — Businessman Scott Everett says he has major plans to revitalize Lakeport, – not to make money, but because he has seen great success and wants to share it with the community near where he grew up.
“I’ll probably lose money here. I’ll lose a lot of money, I’m sure,” said Everett, the founder of Supreme Lending in Dallas, which employs 2,500 people and has 350 offices nationwide.
“I just think it’s good for the area. I think injecting Lakeport with adrenaline would help things.”
In an interview Thursday at The Laconia Daily Sun, Everett said “it will be fun” to improve an area that has meaning to him and his family.
“I live right there, I live on Paugus Park,” he said. “And my grandparents grew up there, as did my father, on Valley Street. So there’s a long, long history there. And there’s no reason you can’t make it your next Meredith, really.
“I mean you look at all your pockets around the lake, you’ve got Alton, Wolfeboro, Moultonborough, Meredith, they’re all nice. What’s the only one that’s not nice, yet. I think that’s a shame.”
More business would mean more jobs and needed improvement to the local economy, while revitalization would also boost property values, he said.
Lakeport plans
Everett purchased the 1880s-era Lakeport Opera House on Union Avenue and Elm Street and plans to turn it into an entertainment venue. He also plans to lease the ground floor to The Laconia Daily Sun, which is leaving its currently leased office space because the building it now operates out of has been sold.
Parking is at a premium in Lakeport, and Everett would like to convert a portion of Sanborn Park — a block from the Opera House — to a lot for 90 cars. His proposal got pushback from some local residents at a City Council meeting two weeks ago, but the council will take it up again on Monday and Everett said members of the business community will be there to argue in favor of the idea.
He is thinking broadly about his development plans and hopes to include retail, commercial and residential.
Sky bridge
Everett is even considering a sky bridge across Clinton Street that would join the Opera House and Fratello’s Italian Grille.
He owns four properties off Elm Street near the Opera House and is exploring development options and the possibility of acquiring more real estate.
He may grant short-term leases in those properties before he embarks on more extensive work.
“I’m going to redo that all,” he said. “At some point, I’ll rip it all down.”
Retail and condominiums are in his plans for that area.
Opera House
He said a lot of people have reached out to him with ideas for the Opera House stage.
“The theory on that is just make it a theater and do vignettes and small shows and then I’m going to donate it to schools around the state,” he said.
A skybridge would allow it to be used as a dinner theater associated with Fratello’s.
“It would be quite a staple for that area,” Everett said. “The front section would be sort of a lounge, cocktail area and the back would be the theater. And the theory is to make it extremely opulent with like deep purples and rich colors and just make it a really cool spot.”
The upper portion of the building would be turned into two condominium units.
Community interest
Everett’s interest in improving the community is not limited to real estate development.
He founded and funds Advantage Kids, an expanding statewide effort that provides skills and enhances learning for young people through a program that includes tennis instruction. He has also helped fund the Boys & Girls Club of The Lakes Region and he funded the local chapter of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters program.
“I’ve just been blessed,” Everett said. “Look, we have a huge, huge mortgage bank. We’re the 15th largest in the U.S. The only one privately held. And I’m just blessed with it, and if I didn’t give back to some degree, than I would be remiss the rest of my life for it.
“And it’s a great area. I grew up here. Had a great childhood. Loved it. I’m fortunate that I can help people now.”
