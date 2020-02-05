LACONIA — The Planning Board approved the overall rehabilitation of the Lakeport Opera House, including the restoration of the theater and the creation of two residential units on the building’s top floor.
The approval, which came during the board’s Tuesday meeting, was granted on the condition that all the recommendations of the city’s Planning Department are followed.
In presenting the plans, engineer Steve Smith said three businesses would occupy the ground floor: The Laconia Daily Sun, a coffee shop and a hair salon. The theater would occupy the second floor, and the two residences would be on the third floor.
Work on the restoration of the building’s ground floor has been underway since last year. The Planning Board approved that work earlier because it dealt with a part of the building which had been occupied until very recently.
Scott Everett, who splits his time between Laconia and Dallas, purchased the 1880s-era building at Union Avenue opposite Elm Street last year.
As part of the project, a small cape-style house behind the Opera House, on Clinton Street, was recently torn down to make room for 13 parking spaces.
Smith said a 11-foot-by-34-foot addition will be constructed on the rear of the building to accommodate an elevator shaft and a stairway which will provide a secondary access for the three-story building.
The board agreed to waive 80 percent of the project’s $2,320 impact fee.
“A lot of money is going to be spent to restore this building,” Smith said in explaining why the waiver was appropriate.
After his presentation to the board, Smith said it was still uncertain when the work to restore the theater would begin.
