LACONIA — Federal funds used to purchase the land that became Sanborn Park in Lakeport came with strings attached that make it hard to turn part of it into a parking lot, deed documents indicate.
Local residents and business interests have been at odds over the parking lot idea, first floated by Scott Everett, who has major revitalization plans for the area.
The documents, which were viewed by The Laconia Daily Sun, date to when the land was conveyed to the city in 1980. They state that the property was acquired with assistance from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and “cannot be converted to other than public outdoor recreation use without the written approval of the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.”
Gilford resident Steve Thomas found the documents online and first detailed them in a letter to the editor.
Everett said Thursday that he hopes the parking issue can be resolved.
"Hundreds and hundreds of people have reached out in support of this project," he said. "I truly hope we can find a resolution around this. Otherwise, I don’t know the status and won’t have means to accomplish the goal."
Apprised of the deed restrictions, City Manager Scott Myers said in an email, “This is the first I have heard of it. If any requests are made of the City, we would certainly research the details of the parcel(s) in question in order to verify. It does appear from the letter that there is an option to seek approval for a change of use.”
Planning Director Dean Trefethen also said he wasn’t aware of the deed restrictions.
In an earlier memo to the City Council, Myers said a grassy acre of the park, about a block from the 1880s-era Opera House, could yield as many as 90 parking spots.
He stated that if property owners want to request the green space for additional parking, “the City may be well served by entering into a long-term lease, public/private partnership or other agreement for the property with the owners responsible for paying for the improvements and upkeep.”
Myers characterized his memo as informational only and not intended as a recommendation.
Everett purchased the Lakeport Opera House and plans to turn it into an entertainment venue. He also plans to lease the ground floor to The Laconia Daily Sun, which is leaving its currently leased office because the building has been sold.
The upper area of the Opera House could accommodate up to 300 people, and parking is already tight in the area, Everett says.
A playground and a basketball court at the park would not be affected if the grassy area were turned into a parking lot.
Everett has also purchased several other properties nearby and intends a mixed-use development, including retail, commercial and residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.