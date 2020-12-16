LACONIA — Attorney Peter Brunette told the school board Tuesday that while it does not have the legal power to force Dawn Johnson to step down from her post on the panel, it could pass an advisory resolution asking that she do so.
School Board Chair Heather Lounsbury acknowledged the board can’t remove Johnson for posting a link on social media to an article from a neo-Nazi website that included an anti-Semitic cartoon.
Many of those at the meeting called for Johnson to resign, but she said she won’t do it.
Deputy Secretary of State David M. Scanlan said Wednesday elected town officers can only be removed if they are found to be violating their oath of office.
A New Hampshire law, RSA 42:1-a, says:
“The manner of dismissing a town officer who violates the oath as set forth in RSA 42:1 shall be by petition to the superior court for the county in which the town is located.”
School attorneys say the references to towns and town officers applies to school districts and school board members.
Also, voters don’t have the ability to immediately remove her from office. Scanlan said recall elections are not held in New Hampshire.
Johnson also does not seem to be in jeopardy of losing her position as a member of the state House of Representatives.
The New Hampshire Constitution allows the House to impeach an officer of the state for bribery, corruption, malpractice or maladministration and for the state Senate to hold a trial, but such actions are exceedingly rare.
In 2000, Chief Justice David A. Brock was impeached by the House. He was later acquitted by the Senate.
Sometimes state representatives step down on their own.
Over the summer, Boscawen Republican Rep. Robert Forsythe resigned after domestic violence charges against him became widely known.
Gov. Chris Sununu called for him to step down.
The Republican governor also weighed in on the Dawn Johnson controversy.
Without mentioning her name, he said:
"Regardless of political party, we must condemn anti-Semitism and racism in all forms. These comments are repugnant and appalling."
