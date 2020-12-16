LACONIA — A demonstration is planned for Saturday in light of Dawn Johnson’s refusal to resign from the Laconia School Board and the state Legislature.
The protest will take place starting at 10 a.m. where Beacon Street East and Beacon Street West merge onto Main Street in front of Sawyers Jewelry, according to Carlos Cardona. He announced the event during Tuesday night's School Board meeting.
Earlier in the meeting Johnson refused the request by other board members that she resign from the board after a cartoon that was derogatory of Jews was reposted on her social media account last week.
Johnson has since deleted the post and issued an apology, attributing the reposting to a mistake.
Cardona said that participants in Saturday’s demonstration will be required to observe social distancing and wear face masks.
About 40 people turned out for a similar demonstration on Monday morning, demanding that Johnson step down. At that time, Cardona, who is chairman of Laconia Democrats, said a larger protest would be organized if Johnson refused to resign from her elected positions.
