MOULTONBOROUGH — A 30-year veteran of the Moultonborough Police Department has been appointed chief of police.
The selectboard sent a notice Thursday naming its choice of Sgt. Peter Beede Jr. to head the 14-member department.
All of Beede’s years as a law enforcement officer have been in Moultonborough.
In 1990, he got his first taste of police work as a police cadet. In the fall of 1992 he became a part-time officer, and in January 1996 he became a full-time officer. Beede was promoted to corporal in 2003 and to sergeant in 2007.
Over the years, Beede’s responsibilities have included serving as a field training officer, Explorer Post adviser, patrol supervisor and department prosecutor. He has also served as an adviser for the New Hampshire Police Cadet Training Academy for 21-plus years, and he has worked as a part-time officer for the Sandwich and Tamworth police departments, Plymouth State University campus police, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
Beede has been a Moultonborough resident for about 45 years. He attended Moultonborough Central School, and graduated from Moultonborough Academy.
Beede succeeds former Chief Rick Stillman, who resigned last February.
In a joint statement, the selectboard praised Beede for his “exemplary” record, and said, “We know he will work diligently and strive to make our police department one of the best law enforcement agencies.”
Beede and his wife have a son who is a call firefighter on the Moultonborough Fire-Rescue Department.
