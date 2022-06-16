MOULTONBOROUGH — A Wolfeboro man died from injuries he received when his motorcycle collided with a trailer and then another motorcycle on Route 109.
Moultonborough police identified the deceased as Donald Pflug, 50, of Wolfeboro.
The accident occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday as Pflug was passing a truck pulling a trailer in the area of 532 Governor Wentworth Hwy (Route 109) near the entrance to Bald Peak.
Two people on a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction were seriously injured.
According to Moultonborough Police, Pflug was attempting to pass a truck pulling a boat on a trailer. When he tried to veer back into his lane his motorcycle struck the truck and the trailer, and then collided head-on with the second motorcycle in the oncoming lane.
First responders found Pflug dead when they arrived on the scene, police said.
The two people on the second motorcycle were seriously injured. One was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The other was rushed to the hospital by Stewart’s Ambulance.
The highway was closed for about three hours while Moultonborough Police conducted the on-scene investigation.
State Police and Tuftonboro Police provided assistance at the scene.
Moultonborough Police have asked that any witnesses call the department at 603-476-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.