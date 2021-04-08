LACONIA — The elderly woman who died in Wednesday's fire in a Highland Street duplex has been identified by a family member.
Sue Higgins said the victim was her mother, Virginia Higgins. The elder Higgins lived in the first floor apartment at 169-171 Highland St. She was 89 years old and blind, her daughter said.
The first firefighters to arrive on the scene found Mrs. Higgins in the living room in the front of the house, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said. She was unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters/EMTs immediately performed CPR in an effort to resuscitate her. She was immediately rushed to Lakes Region General Hospital about three blocks away where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Sue Higgins and her husband, state Rep. Gregg Hough, who live on the second floor, were not home at the time.
