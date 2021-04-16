TUFTONBORO — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Route 109A last week, and while authorities still haven’t identified the victim, the Bald Peak Colony Club has sent its members an announcement that one of their longtime employees had died.
“Last Thursday, just before midnight, we did have a fatal accident on Middle Road, which is Route 109A,” said Andrew Shagoury, chief of police in Tuftonboro. The call reporting an accident came in at 11:53 p.m. on April 8, in the area of 345 Middle Road, Shagoury said, adding that it was a single vehicle, with a single occupant, involved in the collision.
Shagoury said the state’s Department of Safety has reserved the authority to release names of traffic deaths, so he wouldn’t identify the victim beyond saying that it was a 35-year-old female who lived in Tuftonboro. He cited Department of Safety rule Saf-C 5605.09 as that which specifically prevented him from disclosing the victim's identity.
However, a spokesman for the Department of Safety said that because Tuftonboro is handling the investigation, it would be that department that could release the name.
Shagoury couldn’t say what caused the vehicle the woman was driving to leave the roadway.
“At this point we wouldn’t rule out anything. Unfortunately it was unwitnessed, we will have to wait for more information at the scene. If anyone has any information or saw anything relevant we would be interested in receiving it,” Shagoury said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 603-569-8695 and ask to speak with Sgt. James Hathcock, who is handling the investigation.
In a letter to Bald Peak Colony Club members, president Brad Gay advised that an employee of the club, Giovanna “Gio” Bryant, had passed away after an automobile accident on April 8.
Gay wrote that Bryant had been hired by the club 11 years ago to help clean rooms, and since then had risen to become head of the housekeeping department.
“She has been instrumental in all departments because of her outstanding work ethic. Being fluent in Spanish, Gio also provided an important connection with so many of our staff,” Gay wrote. “She always had a smile on her face and could tackle any job she encountered. During this off season, she was filling in at the gate, helping the maintenance team paint rooms and getting all the employee rooms ready for the staff that is now arriving. There was not a single job that was too big for her to tackle.”
Meighan Garnsey, assistant general manager, said that Bryant was from Peru and became a U.S. citizen in August 2016. “She was very proud of that fact,” Garnsey said. She added that Bryant earned her bachelor’s degree in travel and tourism, and had the personality to go far in the industry.
“She lit up the room that she walked in. Everybody loved Gio, her laugh was infectious,” Garnsey said.
A memorial service for Bryant is scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 17 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Alton.
