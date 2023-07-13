Campers

Camper Bre reads to her calf, Claudette, at Miles Smith Farm. Kids got dirty, fed the animals, and trained calves in a week-long day camp at a working farm. But mostly, they had fun and made new friends — both bovine and human.

The kids stowed their backpacks, ran into the barnyard, and waited anxiously to learn which calf would be theirs for the week. Would it be Peaches, a sweet white Scottish Highland calf, or Claudette, a fuzzy Belted Galloway heifer, who looked like an Oreo cookie? Who would get Jerome, a reluctant brown and white steer, or Scooter, a friendly Highland calf?

Fourteen kids (ages 8-15) had signed up for a week of calf snuggling, horse riding, and stall cleaning at Farm Camp at Miles Smith Farm. All of them were there because they love animals, and there were a lot of animals for them to love — bunnies to hold, goats to feed, and horses to brush, but the main attraction was the calves.

