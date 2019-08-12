HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has a variety of natural adventures and events this August. Advance registration is required by noon the day before each program. Register by visiting nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194, ext. 7. Walk-ins may be accommodated if space is available.
Dave Duck Day is Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., for all ages. Celebrate Senior Naturalist Dave Erler’s 40th anniversary as a staff member. For 40 years, Erler, also known as “Dave Duck,” has inspired children to explore the natural world around them. His favorite ways to experience nature are captured in his book '50 Nature Activities for Kids.' Experience a sample of these activities throughout the day and pick up a signed copy of the book. The event is included with admission. There will also be a Dave Duck Day Reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Share stories and honor Dave Duck with a commendation from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, recognizing his commitment to education. RSVP to Mary Noyes at 603-968-7194, ext. 11.
Yoga on the Deck is Wednesday Aug. 14, 7:30-8:45 a.m. for adults. Rise and shine with vinyasa yoga at Water Matters Pavilion. Stretch and renew surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. Led by Donna Sullivan E-RYT 200, RYT-500, this gentle flow yoga is appropriate for all levels. Bring a yoga mat and water. The cost is $13 for members and $15 for nonmembers per session.
Dinosaurs Alive! Day is Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., for all ages. Learn about the creatures that roamed the earth more than 65 million years ago. Create a dinosaur craft and dig for dinosaur fossils. Science Center naturalists will present the Modern Day Dinosaur program for children. Kevin Peterson, Ph.D., from Dartmouth College will present a program for teens and adults about how dinosaurs lived, and died. Special Up Close to Animals presentations will feature reptiles and raptors. The event is included with admission, and is sponsored by New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and Meredith Village Savings Bank. The Dinosaurs Alive! exhibit will be open through Sept. 30. Visit nhnature.org/dino for details.
Wednesday Aug. 21 is Nature Play Time from 11 a.m.-noon, for children ages two and three. Using five senses, investigate the surrounding fields, forests, ponds, and streams. Adults must participate with children at no additional cost. The program is outdoors, and families should dress for the weather with clothes that can get wet and muddy. The cost per session is $5 for member children and $7 for nonmember children.
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m., all ages can experience river otter feeding. See two playful resident river otters enjoy an early lunch. Expert volunteers tell visitors about otter biology and ecology. This program is included with admission and sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Turtle Talks are every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., for all ages. A volunteer docent will offer a hands-on session about turtles, featuring a live turtle visitor. Interactive discussions and questions are encouraged. Included with admission.
Up Close to Animals happens daily at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Meet live animals and learn from experienced naturalist educators. Talks at the amphitheater feature a variety of animals, including birds, mammals, and reptiles. Programs are offered daily through Labor Day and on weekends through Columbus Day. Regular presentations are fish feeding Tuesdays at 1 p.m., and mountain lion training Thursdays at noon. Included with admission.
The StoryWalk is open daily at the Holderness Town Gazebo, for all ages. StoryWalk features 'Tadpole Rex,' written and illustrated by Kurt Cyrus. The story connects dinosaurs to modern amphibians, the muddy footprint of a T. rex becomes a puddle, and in that puddle a tadpole grows. Take the walk from the gazebo, behind the Holderness post office at Curry Place. Presented in partnership with Holderness Library and Holderness Recreation Department, StoryWalk is open daily through Sept. 2, and sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank. There is no charge and no reservations are required.
