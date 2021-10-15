Powell passed on October 11, 2021 at his home with family and dear friends by his side. He was born on August 24, 1934 in Italy, TX, to his parents, Joseph Garnett Glenn and Itheram Ohel Deatherage Glenn. His younger life was on a cotton farm and he learned to follow his mother to the kitchen rather than pick cotton! In his youth, he was an avid reader. One day while out in the field, he remembered seeing an air plane with no sound in the Texas sky. The family moved to White Settlement, TX, so his father could work in an airplane factory. Powell graduated from Northside Technical High School, and Texas Christian University, Fort Worth TX. His master’s degree was earned from USC while in the Air Force. He began his 23-year-Air Force career as an Air Force Cadet in 1957. He was a Navigator in Air Refueling and in Recon Squadrons (Strategic Air Command). Overseas assignments with his family included Okinawa, Japan, during Reversion and Seoul, South Korea. He was a member of the Shriner’s Aloha Temple, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Powell learned to sail in the Gulf of Siam and brought that skill home to his family. He had a sail boat Blackwatch and the vessel, Fletcher James. He continued to be the enthusiastic reader in our family, our Chili Master, and he was always willing to share his recipe for Beer Bread or relate an Air Force memory!
He was always a gentleman! He was a natural teacher as well as a certified educator. He served on Franklin’s Planning Board for several years. We will miss Powell and will remember him forever! Love always, Erin, Tracy, Mark, Michael, Doryn, Bailey, Jackson, his dear, dear friends and relatives!!!
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Erin Anderson Glenn; his daughter, Tracy Glenn Stevens; son-in-law, Mark Stevens, MD, North Carolina; his grandson, Michael Eric Stevens, Manchester, NH; his daughter-in-law, Doryn Danner Glenn, Esq., Galveston, TX; granddaughter, Bailey Allison Glenn, teacher; and grandson, Jackson Powell Glenn, Galveston, TX; nephews, Ivy Joseph Glenn, James Garnett Glenn, Glenn Pemberton, Michael Pemberton and niece, Linda Lee Pemberton Gonzales, all of Texas.
Many thanks to Barbara Sue Hundley, Powell’s cousin, for always keeping us informed of the family’s events.
Predeceased: Son, William “Bill” Powell Glenn, Esq. (2017); granddaughter, Helen Elizabeth Stevens (1992); brother, Joe Garnett Glenn; sister, Clara Lee Glenn Pemberton; and nephew William Lee Glenn.
We are so thankful to the VA, Hospice Comforting Hands, Laconia Visiting Nurses, and Franklin Visiting Nurses, They provided a wealth of caring and love in helping Powell and Erin through Alzheimer’s Disease.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in NH Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bill Glenn’s Boy Scout Scholarship (make a check payable to BSA Troop 123 with “Glenn Memorial Scholarship” in the note line. Checks can be mailed care of First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, Galveston TX 77550) or to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) in memory of Helen Elizabeth Stevens and Powell Glenn.
