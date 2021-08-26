MEREDITH — Warren P. Clark, 71, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston August 17, 2021.
At his request, no service will be held, with Life Celebrations to be announced for Westwood, MA, and Meredith, NH, at a later date.
Warren was born in Hanover, NH, June 28, 1950, first child of Richard P. Clark and Pauline A. (Warren) Clark.
He spent his early years in Rhode Island and attended high school in Rockville, CT. Active in scouting, he was the first member of his troop to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Attending Cornell University, Warren received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering. He later received his MBA from Boston University.
After Cornell, he spent six years in the Air Force helping to procure a radar system in the Aleutian Islands to watch Russian missile tests in the North Pacific.
After leaving the Air Force, he worked for Compugraphic Corporation as an international product manager and development team manager. He specialized in typesetting systems for non-Western scripts such as Japanese and Arabic. He invented a typesetting system for Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and other Indian languages.
Warren later worked for Sun Microsystems as a program manager for development of a new computer workstation. He gave a sales training course in India and later spent three months as country marketing manager in Beijing.
In 1994, he began work as an independent consultant and contract programmer for several companies, including EMC Corporation and Narrative 1, a New Hampshire firm developing real-estate appraisal tools.
Warren developed Make-Your-Own-Opoly, a game program that allowed users to print out their own personalized game. It was a hit, with his publisher selling more than 300,000 copies.
For the last 12 years, Warren served on the zoning board of Meredith, NH.
Warren was a passionate skier. It was through his ski-house friends that he met his wife, Barbara, marrying in 1990. Together they enjoyed skiing in Europe and Colorado, scuba diving, hiking, horseback riding and adventures around the world.
In 2013, Warren was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, requiring treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. While his long bout with cancer cramped his style, he remained very active pursuing his passions, momentary or otherwise. A skilled potter, a turner of wooden bowls, a coder, a maple syrup maker, an inveterate jokester, he was his own brand of renaissance man.
At their homes in Meredith, New Hampshire, and Fox Hill Village in Westwood, Massachusetts, he and Barbara enjoyed a wonderful community of friends. Warren amused a wider circle of more remote associates with joke mailing lists, funny newsletters, and fake April Fool’s Day “announcements” which he surreptitiously left on tables at Fox Hill Village.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Clark; brothers, Kenneth and Byron; sisters-in-law, Yoko and Amy; nieces, Caroline, Isabelle, Sarah and Rachel; and nephew Weston.
In lieu of flowers, please tell a joke in Warren’s honor or send a gift to the Cornell School of Engineering.
