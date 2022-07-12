MEREDITH — On the morning of July 9, 2022, Terry (Goss) Aldrich of Meredith, more recently residing in Bancroft, Maine, died at the age of 68.
Terry was born on September 30, 1953 to the late Morris Sr. and Elizabeth Goss. As one of 12e children, Terry was aware from a young age, and carried with her throughout life, the need to provide and care for each other and the belief that it was always possible to make room for one more at the table. Terry’s interest in always helping others led her to receive her certification as a nursing assistant working in elder services. A long-time employee of Freudenberg, she enjoyed two assignments working with the company, the most recent ending 2018 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Terry lived with breast cancer for over four years. In that time, she lived, loved, and experienced so many of the daily joys that we all sometimes take for granted. She retired to Florida to live with her sister, Jan, and family, and spent her days enjoying the sunshine, cruises, bingo, and phone calls and visits from her daughters and grandchildren.
Family was everything to Terry, and she enjoyed so many close relationships with her siblings and in-laws. She raised her two daughters, Elizabeth and Jessie, to be independent, skilled, determined, and strong. Her grandchildren, Steven, Jessie, Skyla, and Ava were the light in her life and provided so many moments of pride, laughter, and joy.
Terry is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Stafford, and son-in-law, Tom Stafford, of Bancroft, Maine; her daughter, Jessie Desjardins, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Desjardins, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Steven, Jessie, Skyla, and Ava. She is also survived by many cherished brothers, sisters, and in-laws; nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, New Hampshire. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Aroostook House of Comfort (aroostookhouseofcomfort.org), a non-profit, in-patient hospice and respite care facility in Maine that offered Terry care, comfort, dignity, and support on her journey.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
