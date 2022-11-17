Sandra Sirotnak, 70

ALEXANDRIA — Sandra (Elliott) (Gallicchio) Sirotnak, 70, formerly of Glastonbury, Connecticut, passed peacefully, November 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness. Sandi was born July 8, 1952, in Manchester, Connecticut, the fourth child and only daughter of Stanley and Mary (DeGrasse) Elliott. Sandi learned to be tough and spirited at an early age.
She was always a lover of dogs and all furry things. She started a family early and spent much of her life as an in-home daycare provider. After moving to New Hampshire in 2002, she worked at Park and Go Market in Bristol, where she will be fondly remembered by locals for her big heart and sassy attitude.
Sandi will be remembered for her love of her family and her spirited, feisty and sassy attitude. She had a great sense of humor, and was the most loyal friend and companion to all in her close circle. Her heart was as big as can be and if you were lucky enough to be loved by her, then you were lucky enough.
She leaves her beloved family; husband of 22 years, Douglas Sirotnak; sons, Christopher (Heidi) Gallicchio of North Carolina; Rocco Gallicchio of Alexandria; daughters Kimberly (Gallicchio) Petters of Delaware; grandchildren, Justin and Kacie Gallicchio; Dominic, Kelsey, Autumn, and Marley Peters; brother, Stanley “Chuckie” (Lois) Elliott of Connecticut; stepchildren, Lee (Kristine) Sirotnak of Connecticut; Kevin (Cathy) Sirotnak of Connecticut; Kimberly (Kenneth) Humphrey of Connecticut; Todd (Indiana) Sirotnak of Texas; Heather (Edward) Manzi of California; step-grandchildren, Kyle and Nicole Sirotnak, Jessica Schmidt; Brandon MacNamara, Sarah and Kenneth Humphrey Jr.; Lucia Manzi; nieces and nephews whom she adored spending time with; and her beloved dogs Mariah and Hector. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Herbie and Robert Elliott, and young son Garin Jones. The family finds comfort knowing Sandi is at peace, reunited with those who have gone before her to eternal life.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Alexandria Old Town Hall, 45 Washburn Road, Alexandria, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sandi’s name to either the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 or the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Medical & Healthcare Advancement, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.