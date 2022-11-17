Sandra Sirotnak, 70

ALEXANDRIA — Sandra (Elliott) (Gallicchio) Sirotnak, 70, formerly of Glastonbury, Connecticut, passed peacefully, November 10, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, after a brief illness. Sandi was born July 8, 1952, in Manchester, Connecticut, the fourth child and only daughter of Stanley and Mary (DeGrasse) Elliott. Sandi learned to be tough and spirited at an early age.

She was always a lover of dogs and all furry things. She started a family early and spent much of her life as an in-home daycare provider. After moving to New Hampshire in 2002, she worked at Park and Go Market in Bristol, where she will be fondly remembered by locals for her big heart and sassy attitude.

