ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Richard (Dickie) "Kirk" Dougal, 87, born November 28, 1934, son of James William and Marion (Avery) Dougal, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Florida.
He was a very proud and loving father to his children. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1953 and obtained a BS degree in accounting from Florida Southern College in 1957. He earned an Army commission in ROTC and was stationed in Germany for four years as a Battalion Maintenance Office, with 72 tanks. He was a member of the Long Island National Guard Unit as an S-4 Officer and a company commander.
He moved to Stowe, VT, in 1974 where he owned and managed the Sans Souci Inn.
Kirk was born to ski and skied in over 68 different ski areas and in seven countries. He worked many jobs that he loved such as the boat yards on Lake Winnipesaukee, U.S. Army Captain, and importer. While in Telluride, Colorado, he worked for the Marshalls Department and ran the opera house where he met many famous actors. His employment included being an Animal Control Officer, Ski Patrol, Real Estate Broker and owner, boat salesman, NH State Marine Patrol Officer, and yacht club manager. He taught new boat owners how to pilot their boats.
Kirk and his therapy dog, Badge, a Belgian Malinois, were volunteers at the Lakes Region Hospital. He loved to read about wolves and their recovery in the West. He also volunteered at the Mt. Washington Observatory and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. He loved visiting Scotland and hiked the 100-mile West Highland Trail. He collected many Robert Louis Stevenson books. He hiked NH, VT, and CO mountains, also the Grand Canyon, to include going to the bottom. He helped his sister-in-law Ruth Doan MacDougall in hiking for her "50 Hikes in NH" books. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 44 years. He helped many individuals with their recovery.
Survivors include his three sons, Clifford William, James Kirk and Richard Keith; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. Dickie also leaves his brother, Donald Keith MacDougal; and a sister, Deborah Kay Dougal.
A Graveside Service will take place with family at Bayside Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
