Paul D. Norman, 62

GROTON — Paul Douglas Norman of Smith Road passed away at Concord Hospital on October 11, 2021 at the age of 62, after a long period of declining health.
Paul was born on December 31, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Ernest F. and Alice Mae (Stevens) Norman. He spent most of his childhood living and going to school in Somerville, Massachusetts, but enjoyed most his summers at the family camp in Groton where he relished being in the outdoors. There he developed a passion for fishing and hunting which lasted throughout his lifetime. In 1975, his family moved to Groton permanently and he finished his high school education at Newfound Memorial High School.
As a young man, Paul held a number of jobs including working as a crew member on boats ferrying supplies to oil rigs on the Gulf Coast. After that, he returned to Groton and eventually made his home in the camp which had been his family’s summer retreat. He can be remembered riding his motorcycle to Camp Wicosuta, where he worked for several years. Finally, he went to work at Freudenberg in Bristol, where he chose to work the night shift so that he could spend his days hunting and fishing. He loved working there and after 30 years retired from that employment only when his health prevented him from continuing.
Paul loved his family. Even though he did not have children of his own, he made every niece and nephew feel special. He was loyal to his friends and neighbors. He was apt to take care of others before he would take care of himself.
Paul leaves behind many trophies of his days hunting and fishing. He loved to tell stories about hunting deer and turkeys and catching fish, particularly through the ice. Surely his last days were filled with memories of hunting with his great uncle, Walter Stevens, and fishing with his best friend, Bruce Wakefield.
Paul was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Dianne (Norman) Ljunggren of Groton; his brothers, Ernest J. Norman of Thailand, Brian S. Norman of Revere, Massachusetts, and David S. Norman of Groton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held in the lodge at Camp Wicosuta in Hebron, New Hampshire, on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friends are encouraged to attend and share their memories of Paul.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Barry Conservation Camp by sending a check payable to the “Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH” to New Hampshire Fish & Game, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301. Please specify that the gift in Paul’s memory is for “The Barry Camp Fund.”
